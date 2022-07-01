Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 80

Normal 84

Record: 1953 99

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 71

Normal 42

Record: 1943 63

Maumee stage 1.99 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 12

For June 228

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For June 3.26 inches (−1.22)

For the year 15.82 inches (−4.39)

Relative humidity

Highest 78% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonrise 8:11 a.m.

Moonset 11:29 p.m.

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28