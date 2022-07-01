Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 80
Normal 84
Record: 1953 99
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 71
Normal 42
Record: 1943 63
Maumee stage 1.99 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 12
For June 228
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For June 3.26 inches (−1.22)
For the year 15.82 inches (−4.39)
Relative humidity
Highest 78% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 22% at 4 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonrise 8:11 a.m.
Moonset 11:29 p.m.
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28