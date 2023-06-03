Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 91
High one year ago 77
Normal 78
Record: 1934 99
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 57
Normal 56
Record: 1910 36
Maumee stage 2 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 9
For June 21
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June none (−0.31)
For the year 17.19 inches (1.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 72% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 22% at 3 p.m.
Average 47%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:08 p.m.
Moonrise 9:09 p.m.
Moonset 6:09 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26