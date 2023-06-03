Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 91

High one year ago 77

Normal 78

Record: 1934 99

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 57

Normal 56

Record: 1910 36

Maumee stage 2 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 9

For June 21

Rainfall

For Friday none

For June none (−0.31)

For the year 17.19 inches (1.75)

Relative humidity

Highest 72% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 22% at 3 p.m.

Average 47%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:08 p.m.

Moonrise 9:09 p.m.

Moonset 6:09 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26