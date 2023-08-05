Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 83
Normal 83
Record: 1904 98
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 70
Normal 63
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 2.29 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 10
For August 26
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August none (−0.49)
For the year 24.46 inches (−0.29)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 6 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:40 a.m.
Sunset 8:52 p.m.
Moonset 11:17 a.m.
Moonrise 11:22 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30