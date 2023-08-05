Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 83

Normal 83

Record: 1904 98

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 2.29 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 10

For August 26

Rainfall

For Friday none

For August none (−0.49)

For the year 24.46 inches (−0.29)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 6 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:52 p.m.

Moonset 11:17 a.m.

Moonrise 11:22 p.m.

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30