Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 58
High one year ago 40
Normal 35
Record: 1966, 2001 59
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 32
Normal 19
Record: 1899 −19
Maumee stage 6.15 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 16
For February 300
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.92 inch
For February 1.01 inches (0.41)
For the year 3.76 inches (0.62)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For February 0.1 inch (−2.8)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−5.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.
Moonrise 10:02 a.m.
Moonset 11:08 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7