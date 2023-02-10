Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 58

High one year ago 40

Normal 35

Record: 1966, 2001 59

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 32

Normal 19

Record: 1899 −19

Maumee stage 6.15 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 16

For February 300

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.92 inch

For February 1.01 inches (0.41)

For the year 3.76 inches (0.62)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For February 0.1 inch (−2.8)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−5.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.

Moonrise 10:02 a.m.

Moonset 11:08 p.m.

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7