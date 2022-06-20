Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 82

Normal 82

Record: 1994 99

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 69

Normal 62

Record: 1909 43

Maumee stage 5.08 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 1

For June 134

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For June 3.03 inches (0.12)

For the year 15.59 inches (−3.05)

Relative humidity

Highest 83% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 24% at 2 p.m.

Average 54%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 1:07 p.m.

Moonrise 2:05 a.m. Tuesday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13