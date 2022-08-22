Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 87
Normal 82
Record: 1983 99
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 65
Normal 61
Record: 1908 45
Maumee stage 2.48 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For August 156
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.29 inch
For August 2.20 inches (−0.38)
For the year 24.36 inches (−2.48)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 69% at 2 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:57 a.m.
Sunset 8:28 p.m.
Moonset 6:08 p.m.
Moonrise 2:57 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17