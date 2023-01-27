Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 33
High one year ago 11
Normal 32
Record: 1944 61
Low temperature 22
Low one year ago −9
Normal 18
Record: 2022 −9
Maumee stage 4.44 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 37
For January 745
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.02 inch
For January 2.55 inches (0.35)
For the year 2.55 inches (0.35)
Snowfall
For Thursday 0.2 inches
For January 9.5 inches (0.4)
Since July 1 16.5 inches (−2.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:56 a.m.
Sunset 5:49 p.m.
Moonrise 11:20 a.m.
Moonset 12:59 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20