Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 33

High one year ago 11

Normal 32

Record: 1944 61

Low temperature 22

Low one year ago −9

Normal 18

Record: 2022 −9

Maumee stage 4.44 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 37

For January 745

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.02 inch

For January 2.55 inches (0.35)

For the year 2.55 inches (0.35)

Snowfall

For Thursday 0.2 inches

For January 9.5 inches (0.4)

Since July 1 16.5 inches (−2.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:56 a.m.

Sunset 5:49 p.m.

Moonrise 11:20 a.m.

Moonset 12:59 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20