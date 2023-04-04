Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 51
Normal 56
Record: 1940, 1956, 2012 78
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 35
Normal 35
Record: 1899, 1944, 1987 19
Maumee stage 8.04 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 13
For April 55
Rainfall
For Monday none
For April 0.14 inch (−0.20)
For the year 11.91 inches (4.16)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For April none (−0.1)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:20 a.m.
Sunset 8:09 p.m.
Moonset 6:53 a.m.
Moonrise 6:46 p.m.
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27