Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 51

Normal 56

Record: 1940, 1956, 2012 78

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 35

Normal 35

Record: 1899, 1944, 1987 19

Maumee stage 8.04 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 13

For April 55

Rainfall

For Monday none

For April 0.14 inch (−0.20)

For the year 11.91 inches (4.16)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For April none (−0.1)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m.

Moonset 6:53 a.m.

Moonrise 6:46 p.m.

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27