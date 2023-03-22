Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 69

Normal 50

Record: 2012 87

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 38

Normal 31

Record: 2013 11

Maumee stage 4.01 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 23

For March 579

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For March 1.71 inches (−0.10)

For the year 8.62 inches (2.21)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For March 4.1 inches (0.4)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:40 a.m.

Sunset 7:54 p.m.

Moonrise 8:19 a.m.

Moonrise 9:17 p.m.

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20