Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 69
Normal 50
Record: 2012 87
Low temperature 28
Low one year ago 38
Normal 31
Record: 2013 11
Maumee stage 4.01 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 23
For March 579
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For March 1.71 inches (−0.10)
For the year 8.62 inches (2.21)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March 4.1 inches (0.4)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:40 a.m.
Sunset 7:54 p.m.
Moonrise 8:19 a.m.
Moonrise 9:17 p.m.
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20