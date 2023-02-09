Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 43
High one year ago 38
Normal 34
Record: 1925 68
Low temperature 27
Low one year ago 5
Normal 19
Record: 1967 −13
Maumee stage 4.16 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 30
For February 284
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For February trace (−0.53)
For the year 2.75 inches (−0.32)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For February 0.1 inch (−2.5)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−5.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 6:06 p.m.
Moonset 9:42 a.m.
Moonrise 9:02 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7