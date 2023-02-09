Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 43

High one year ago 38

Normal 34

Record: 1925 68

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 5

Normal 19

Record: 1967 −13

Maumee stage 4.16 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 30

For February 284

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For February trace (−0.53)

For the year 2.75 inches (−0.32)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For February 0.1 inch (−2.5)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−5.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 6:06 p.m.

Moonset 9:42 a.m.

Moonrise 9:02 p.m.

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7