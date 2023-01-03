Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 29

Normal 34

Record: 2000, 2004 34

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 20

Normal 20

Record: 2018 −13

Maumee stage 6.23 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 19

For January 41

Rainfall

For Monday 0.01 inch

For January 0.01 inch (−0.17)

For the year 0.01 inch (−0.17)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For January none (−0.6)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−3.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:24 p.m.

Moonrise 2:43 p.m.

Moonset 6:23 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28