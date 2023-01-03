Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 29
Normal 34
Record: 2000, 2004 34
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 20
Normal 20
Record: 2018 −13
Maumee stage 6.23 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 19
For January 41
Rainfall
For Monday 0.01 inch
For January 0.01 inch (−0.17)
For the year 0.01 inch (−0.17)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For January none (−0.6)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−3.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:24 p.m.
Moonrise 2:43 p.m.
Moonset 6:23 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28