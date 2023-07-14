Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 83
Normal 84
Record: 1936 104
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 61
Normal 64
Record: 1904 45
Maumee stage 1.93 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 7
For July 126
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For July 1.83 inches (0.06)
For the year 21.01 inches (−0.97)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 60% at 4 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:20 a.m.
Sunset 9:12 p.m.
Moonrise 7:13 p.m.
Moonset 4 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8