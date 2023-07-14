Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 83

Normal 84

Record: 1936 104

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 61

Normal 64

Record: 1904 45

Maumee stage 1.93 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 7

For July 126

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For July 1.83 inches (0.06)

For the year 21.01 inches (−0.97)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 60% at 4 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 9:12 p.m.

Moonrise 7:13 p.m.

Moonset 4 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8