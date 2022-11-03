Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 69
High one year ago 47
Normal 56
Record: 1987, 2016 77
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 31
Normal 37
Record: 1905 19
Maumee stage 7.9 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 11
For November 20
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For November 0.01 inch (−0.18)
For the year 29.13 inches (−5.11)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:14 a.m.
Sunset 6:34 p.m.
Moonrise 4:36 p.m.
Moonset 3:55 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30