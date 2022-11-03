Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 69

High one year ago 47

Normal 56

Record: 1987, 2016 77

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 31

Normal 37

Record: 1905 19

Maumee stage 7.9 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 11

For November 20

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For November 0.01 inch (−0.18)

For the year 29.13 inches (−5.11)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:14 a.m.

Sunset 6:34 p.m.

Moonrise 4:36 p.m.

Moonset 3:55 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30