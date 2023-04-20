Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 47
Normal 62
Record: 1985 86
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 33
Normal 41
Record: 1983 21
Maumee stage 3.23 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 26
For April 255
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For April 0.64 inch (−1.72)
For the year 12.41 inches (2.64)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 31% at 5 p.m.
Average 48%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:54 a.m.
Sunset 8:26 p.m.
Moonrise 7:08 a.m.
Moonset 9:19 p.m.
New Moon
Today
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12