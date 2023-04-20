Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 47

Normal 62

Record: 1985 86

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 33

Normal 41

Record: 1983 21

Maumee stage 3.23 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 26

For April 255

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For April 0.64 inch (−1.72)

For the year 12.41 inches (2.64)

Relative humidity

Highest 80% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 31% at 5 p.m.

Average 48%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:54 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

Moonrise 7:08 a.m.

Moonset 9:19 p.m.

New Moon

Today

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12