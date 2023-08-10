Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 74

Normal 83

Record: 1934 102

Low temperature 60

Low one year ago 64

Normal 62

Record: 1904 42

Maumee stage 2.03 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 6

For August 47

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For August 1.43 inches (0.33)

For the year 25.89 inches (0.53)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 61% at 2 p.m.

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:45 a.m.

Sunset 8:46 p.m.

Moonset 5:07 p.m.

Moonrise 1:58 a.m. Friday

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6