Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 74
Normal 83
Record: 1934 102
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 64
Normal 62
Record: 1904 42
Maumee stage 2.03 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 6
For August 47
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For August 1.43 inches (0.33)
For the year 25.89 inches (0.53)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 61% at 2 p.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:45 a.m.
Sunset 8:46 p.m.
Moonset 5:07 p.m.
Moonrise 1:58 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6