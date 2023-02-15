Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 21
Normal 36
Record: 1918 63
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 9
Normal 21
Record: 1905 −18
Maumee stage 6.21 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 25
For February 441
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For February 1.01 inches (0.06)
For the year 3.76 inches (0.27)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For February 0.1 inch (−4.2)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−7.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:35 a.m.
Sunset 6:14 p.m.
Moonset 12:42 p.m.
Moonrise 4:59 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14