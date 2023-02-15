Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 21

Normal 36

Record: 1918 63

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 9

Normal 21

Record: 1905 −18

Maumee stage 6.21 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 25

For February 441

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For February 1.01 inches (0.06)

For the year 3.76 inches (0.27)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For February 0.1 inch (−4.2)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−7.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:35 a.m.

Sunset 6:14 p.m.

Moonset 12:42 p.m.

Moonrise 4:59 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14