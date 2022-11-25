Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 53
Normal 45
Record: 1931, 1973, 2001 63
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 30
Normal 30
Record: 1950 −1
Maumee stage 1.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 22
For November 523
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For November 0.39 inch (−1.97)
For the year 29.51 inches (−6.9)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For November 3.5 inches (2.3)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:39 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonrise 9:50 a.m.
Moonset 6:39 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23