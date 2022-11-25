Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 53

Normal 45

Record: 1931, 1973, 2001 63

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 30

Normal 30

Record: 1950 −1

Maumee stage 1.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 22

For November 523

Rainfall

For Thursday trace

For November 0.39 inch (−1.97)

For the year 29.51 inches (−6.9)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For November 3.5 inches (2.3)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 9:50 a.m.

Moonset 6:39 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23