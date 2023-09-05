Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 75
Normal 80
Record: 1983 95
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 66
Normal 58
Record: 1946 42
Maumee stage 1.36 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 12
For September 29
Rainfall
For Monday none
For September none (−0.44)
For the year 26.94 inches (−1.56)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:10 a.m.
Sunset 8:06 p.m.
Moonset 1:50 p.m.
Moonrise 11:14 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 30