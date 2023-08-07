Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 88
Normal 83
Record: 1918 101
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 67
Normal 62
Record: 1994 47
Maumee stage 2.69 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 3
For August 35
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.66 inch
For August 1.27 inches (0.55)
For the year 25.73 inches (0.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 81% at 9 a.m.
Average 89%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:42 a.m.
Sunset 8:49 p.m.
Moonset 1:42 p.m.
Moonset 12:12 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30