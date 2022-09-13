Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 89

Normal 78

Record: 1897 95

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 66

Normal 55

Record: 1898, 1955 39

Maumee stage 8.13 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 4

For September 4

Rainfall

For Monday .20 inch

For September 1.34 inches (0.09)

For the year 26.76 inches (−2.55)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 p.m.

Lowest 54% at noon

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

Sunset 7:53 p.m.

Moonset 10:48 a.m.

Moonrise 9:42 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9