Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 65
High one year ago 89
Normal 78
Record: 1897 95
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 66
Normal 55
Record: 1898, 1955 39
Maumee stage 8.13 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For September 4
Rainfall
For Monday .20 inch
For September 1.34 inches (0.09)
For the year 26.76 inches (−2.55)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 p.m.
Lowest 54% at noon
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:19 a.m.
Sunset 7:53 p.m.
Moonset 10:48 a.m.
Moonrise 9:42 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9