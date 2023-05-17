Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 75
Normal 72
Record: 1900, 1911 91
Low temperature 49
Low one year ago 54
Normal 50
Record: 1904 32
Maumee stage 3.89 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For May 115
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For May 3.73 inches (1.57)
For the year 17.46 inches (4.15)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 29% at 2 p.m.
Average 56%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 8:54 p.m.
Moonset 7:01 p.m.
Moonrise 5:36 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10