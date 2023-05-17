Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 75

High one year ago 75

Normal 72

Record: 1900, 1911 91

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 54

Normal 50

Record: 1904 32

Maumee stage 3.89 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For May 115

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For May 3.73 inches (1.57)

For the year 17.46 inches (4.15)

Relative humidity

Highest 83% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 29% at 2 p.m.

Average 56%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 8:54 p.m.

Moonset 7:01 p.m.

Moonrise 5:36 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10