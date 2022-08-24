Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 86
Normal 81
Record: 1936 95
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 65
Normal 60
Record: 1902 44
Maumee stage 2.14 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For August 165
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 2.20 inches (−0.61)
For the year 24.36 inches (−2.71)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 2 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:59 a.m.
Sunset 8:25 p.m.
Moonset 7:32 p.m.
Moonrise 4:57 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17