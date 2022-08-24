Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 86

Normal 81

Record: 1936 95

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 65

Normal 60

Record: 1902 44

Maumee stage 2.14 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For August 165

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 2.20 inches (−0.61)

For the year 24.36 inches (−2.71)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 2 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 8:25 p.m.

Moonset 7:32 p.m.

Moonrise 4:57 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17