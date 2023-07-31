Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 81

Normal 83

Record: 1999 100

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 56

Normal 63

Record: 1904 48

Maumee stage 5.5 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 8

For July 272

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For July 5.28 inches (1.35)

For the year 24.46 inches (0.32)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:35 a.m.

Sunset 8:58 p.m.

Moonrise 8:47 p.m.

Moonset 5:58 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24