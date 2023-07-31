Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 81
Normal 83
Record: 1999 100
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 56
Normal 63
Record: 1904 48
Maumee stage 5.5 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For July 272
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For July 5.28 inches (1.35)
For the year 24.46 inches (0.32)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:35 a.m.
Sunset 8:58 p.m.
Moonrise 8:47 p.m.
Moonset 5:58 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24