Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 88
Normal 82
Record: 1953 100
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 68
Normal 62
Record: 1914 43
Maumee stage 8.71 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 10
For June 145
Rainfall
For Monday none
For June 3.03 inches (−0.03)
For the year 15.59 inches (−3.20)
Relative humidity
Highest 62% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.
Average 44%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 2:14 p.m.
Moonrise 2:27 a.m.
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20