Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 88

Normal 82

Record: 1953 100

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 68

Normal 62

Record: 1914 43

Maumee stage 8.71 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 10

For June 145

Rainfall

For Monday none

For June 3.03 inches (−0.03)

For the year 15.59 inches (−3.20)

Relative humidity

Highest 62% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.

Average 44%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 2:14 p.m.

Moonrise 2:27 a.m.

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20