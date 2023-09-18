Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 83

Normal 76

Record: 1955 94

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 57

Normal 53

Record: 1959 36

Maumee stage 1.39 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 4

For September 26

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For September 0.32 inches (−1.44)

For the year 27.26 inches (−2.56)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 41% at 4 p.m.

Average 67%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:23 a.m.

Sunset 7:44 p.m.

Moonrise 10:52 a.m.

Moonset 9:20 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6

New Moon

Oct. 14