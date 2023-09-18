Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 83
Normal 76
Record: 1955 94
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 57
Normal 53
Record: 1959 36
Maumee stage 1.39 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 4
For September 26
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 0.32 inches (−1.44)
For the year 27.26 inches (−2.56)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 41% at 4 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:23 a.m.
Sunset 7:44 p.m.
Moonrise 10:52 a.m.
Moonset 9:20 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6
New Moon
Oct. 14