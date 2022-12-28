Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 28

High one year ago 50

Normal 35

Record: 2008 65

Low temperature 16

Low one year ago 35

Normal 22

Record: 1950, 2004 −8

Maumee stage 1.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 43

For December 977

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For December 0.96 inch (−1.17)

For the year 31.98 (−xx)

Snowfall

For Tuesday trace

For December 2.8 inches (−3.6)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−3.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:19 p.m.

Moonrise 12:09 p.m.

Moonset 11:46 p.m.

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21