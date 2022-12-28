Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 28
High one year ago 50
Normal 35
Record: 2008 65
Low temperature 16
Low one year ago 35
Normal 22
Record: 1950, 2004 −8
Maumee stage 1.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 43
For December 977
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For December 0.96 inch (−1.17)
For the year 31.98 (−xx)
Snowfall
For Tuesday trace
For December 2.8 inches (−3.6)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−3.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:19 p.m.
Moonrise 12:09 p.m.
Moonset 11:46 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21