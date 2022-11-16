Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 38
High one year ago 35
Normal 50
Record: 1964 72
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 29
Normal 33
Record: 1933 10
Maumee stage 1.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 30
For November 235
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.07 inches
For November 0.30 inches (−1.15)
For the year 29.42 inches (−6.08)
Snowfall
For Tuesday 0.4 inches
For November 2.3 inches (1.8)
Since July 1 3.0 inches (2.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 5:20 p.m.
Moonset 2:03 p.m.
Moonrise 12:24 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7