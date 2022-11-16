Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 38

High one year ago 35

Normal 50

Record: 1964 72

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 29

Normal 33

Record: 1933 10

Maumee stage 1.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 30

For November 235

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.07 inches

For November 0.30 inches (−1.15)

For the year 29.42 inches (−6.08)

Snowfall

For Tuesday 0.4 inches

For November 2.3 inches (1.8)

Since July 1 3.0 inches (2.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 5:20 p.m.

Moonset 2:03 p.m.

Moonrise 12:24 a.m. Thursday

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7