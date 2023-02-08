Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 26
Normal 34
Record: 1925 62
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 17
Normal 19
Record: 2014 −13
Maumee stage 3.13 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 21
For February 254
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For February trace (−0.46)
For the year 2.75 inches (−0.25)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For February 0.1 inch (−2.2)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−5.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:45 a.m.
Sunset 6:05 p.m.
Moonset 9:42 a.m.
Moonrise 8:01 p.m.
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7