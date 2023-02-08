Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 26

Normal 34

Record: 1925 62

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 17

Normal 19

Record: 2014 −13

Maumee stage 3.13 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 21

For February 254

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For February trace (−0.46)

For the year 2.75 inches (−0.25)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For February 0.1 inch (−2.2)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−5.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:05 p.m.

Moonset 9:42 a.m.

Moonrise 8:01 p.m.

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7