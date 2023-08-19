Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 75
High one year ago 83
Normal 82
Record: 1947 95
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 55
Normal 61
Record: 1963 46
Maumee stage 1.9 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For August 84
Rainfall
For Friday none
For August 2.48 inches (0.24)
For the year 26.94 inches (0.44)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 42% at 5 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:54 a.m.
Sunset 8:34 p.m.
Moonrise 9:51 a.m.
Moonset 10:11 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14