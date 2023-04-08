Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 46
Normal 57
Record: 1929, 1954, 2021 81
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 37
Normal 36
Record: 1982 7
Maumee stage 7.26 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 21
For April 111
Rainfall
For Friday none
For April 0.59 inch (−0.24)
For the year 12.36 inches (4.12)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For April none (−0.4)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 8:13 p.m.
Moonset 8:22 a.m.
Moonrise 11:16 p.m.
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5