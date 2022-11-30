Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 39

Normal 43

Record: 1927 67

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 22

Normal 28

Record: 1929 2

Maumee stage xx feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 16

For November 632

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For November 1.65 inches (−1.21)

For the year 30.77 inches (−6.14)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For November 3.5 inches (1.7)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:45 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 1:40 p.m.

Moonset 12:00 a.m. Thursday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23