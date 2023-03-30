Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 42
Normal 53
Record: 1910 80
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 24
Normal 33
Record: 1923 13
Maumee stage 8.77 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 25
For March 759
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.01 inch
For March 4.07 inches (1.48)
For the year 10.98 inches (3.79)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 4.1 inches (−0.4)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:28 a.m.
Sunset 8:03 p.m.
Moonrise 1:33 p.m.
Moonset 5:13 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27