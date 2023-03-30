Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 42

Normal 53

Record: 1910 80

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 24

Normal 33

Record: 1923 13

Maumee stage 8.77 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 25

For March 759

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.01 inch

For March 4.07 inches (1.48)

For the year 10.98 inches (3.79)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 4.1 inches (−0.4)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:28 a.m.

Sunset 8:03 p.m.

Moonrise 1:33 p.m.

Moonset 5:13 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27