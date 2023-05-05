Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 66

High one year ago 62

Normal 68

Record: 1902, 1949 87

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 49

Normal 46

Record: 2005 27

Maumee stage 4.9 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 14

For May 80

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For May 0.34 inch (−0.19)

For the year 14.07 inches (2.39)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 38% at 5 p.m.

Average 64%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:41 p.m.

Moonset 6:24 a.m.

Moonrise 9:01 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27