Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 62
Normal 68
Record: 1902, 1949 87
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 49
Normal 46
Record: 2005 27
Maumee stage 4.9 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 14
For May 80
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For May 0.34 inch (−0.19)
For the year 14.07 inches (2.39)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 38% at 5 p.m.
Average 64%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:33 a.m.
Sunset 8:41 p.m.
Moonset 6:24 a.m.
Moonrise 9:01 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27