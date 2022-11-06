Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 51
Normal 54
Record: 1978, 2008, 2015 73
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 26
Normal 36
Record: 1908 14
Maumee stage 1.7 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 0
For November 31
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.01 inch
For November 0.02 inch (−0.46)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.39)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:18 a.m.
Sunset 6:31 p.m.
Moonrise 4:45 p.m.
Moonset 6:20 a.m. Monday
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30