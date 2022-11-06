Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 51

Normal 54

Record: 1978, 2008, 2015 73

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 26

Normal 36

Record: 1908 14

Maumee stage 1.7 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 0

For November 31

Rainfall

For Saturday 0.01 inch

For November 0.02 inch (−0.46)

For the year 29.14 inches (−5.39)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:18 a.m.

Sunset 6:31 p.m.

Moonrise 4:45 p.m.

Moonset 6:20 a.m. Monday

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30