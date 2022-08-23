Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 88
Normal 82
Record: 1936 98
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 66
Normal 61
Record: 1907, 1909, 1923 46
Maumee stage 7.94 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For August 163
Rainfall
For Monday none
For August 2.20 inches (−0.50)
For the year 24.36 inches (−2.60)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 60% at 3 p.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:58 a.m.
Sunset 8:27 p.m.
Moonset 6:54 p.m.
Moonrise 3:55 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17