Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 88

Normal 82

Record: 1936 98

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 66

Normal 61

Record: 1907, 1909, 1923 46

Maumee stage 7.94 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 7

For August 163

Rainfall

For Monday none

For August 2.20 inches (−0.50)

For the year 24.36 inches (−2.60)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 60% at 3 p.m.

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:58 a.m.

Sunset 8:27 p.m.

Moonset 6:54 p.m.

Moonrise 3:55 a.m. Tuesday

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17