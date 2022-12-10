Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 42

High one year ago 44

Normal 39

Record: 1952 64

Low temperature 31

Low one year ago 23

Normal 26

Record: 1958 −9

Maumee stage 1.80 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 28

For December 262

Rainfall

For Friday 0.13 inch

For December 0.14 inch (−0.61)

For the year 31.16 inches (−6.60)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For December none (−1.70)

Since July 1 4.20 inches (0.50)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonset 10:19 a.m.

Moonrise 7:08 p.m.

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6