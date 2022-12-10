Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 42
High one year ago 44
Normal 39
Record: 1952 64
Low temperature 31
Low one year ago 23
Normal 26
Record: 1958 −9
Maumee stage 1.80 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 28
For December 262
Rainfall
For Friday 0.13 inch
For December 0.14 inch (−0.61)
For the year 31.16 inches (−6.60)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For December none (−1.70)
Since July 1 4.20 inches (0.50)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:55 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonset 10:19 a.m.
Moonrise 7:08 p.m.
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 6