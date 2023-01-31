Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 30
High one year ago 31
Normal 33
Record: 2013 64
Low temperature 21
Low one year ago 8
Normal 18
Record: 2019 −13
Maumee stage 7.12 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 39
For January 894
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For January 2.75 inches (0.28)
For the year 2.75 inches (0.28)
Snowfall
For Monday 0.1 inch
For January 10.3 inches (−0.1)
Since July 1 17.3 inches (−2.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 5:56 p.m.
Moonrise 1:20 p.m.
Moonset 5:17 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27