Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 30

High one year ago 31

Normal 33

Record: 2013 64

Low temperature 21

Low one year ago 8

Normal 18

Record: 2019 −13

Maumee stage 7.12 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 39

For January 894

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For January 2.75 inches (0.28)

For the year 2.75 inches (0.28)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.1 inch

For January 10.3 inches (−0.1)

Since July 1 17.3 inches (−2.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:52 a.m.

Sunset 5:56 p.m.

Moonrise 1:20 p.m.

Moonset 5:17 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27