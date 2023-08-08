Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 72

High one year ago 89

Normal 83

Record: 1918 97

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 72

Normal 62

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 2.01 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 3

For August 38

Rainfall

For Monday 0.16 inch

For August 1.43 inches (0.58)

For the year 25.89 inches (0.78)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 68% at 6 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:43 a.m.

Sunset 8:48 p.m.

Moonset 2:53 p.m.

Moonrise 12:41 a.m. Wednesday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30