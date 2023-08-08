Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 72
High one year ago 89
Normal 83
Record: 1918 97
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 72
Normal 62
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 2.01 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 3
For August 38
Rainfall
For Monday 0.16 inch
For August 1.43 inches (0.58)
For the year 25.89 inches (0.78)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 68% at 6 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:43 a.m.
Sunset 8:48 p.m.
Moonset 2:53 p.m.
Moonrise 12:41 a.m. Wednesday
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30