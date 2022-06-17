Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 95
High one year ago 77
Normal 81
Record: 1994 96
Low temperature 80
Low one year ago 55
Normal 61
Record: 1917 40
Maumee stage 9.13 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 23
For June 121
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For June 3.03 inches (0.55)
For the year 15.59 inches (−2.62)
Relative humidity
Highest 74% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.
Average 50%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 9:25 a.m.
Moonrise 12:42 a.m. Saturday
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13