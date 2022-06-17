Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 95

High one year ago 77

Normal 81

Record: 1994 96

Low temperature 80

Low one year ago 55

Normal 61

Record: 1917 40

Maumee stage 9.13 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 23

For June 121

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For June 3.03 inches (0.55)

For the year 15.59 inches (−2.62)

Relative humidity

Highest 74% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 9:25 a.m.

Moonrise 12:42 a.m. Saturday

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13