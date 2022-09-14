Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 69

High one year ago 87

Normal 77

Record: 1939 97

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 65

Normal 54

Record: 1964 38

Maumee stage 8.36 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 4

For September 8

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.04 inch

For September 1.50 inches (0.15)

For the year 26.92 inches (−2.49)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at midnight

Lowest 65% at 1 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

Sunset 7:51 p.m.

Moonset 11:56 a.m.

Moonrise 10:09 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9