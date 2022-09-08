Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 86
Normal 79
Record: 1939 99
Low temperature 59
Low one year ago 56
Normal 57
Record: 1962 41
Maumee stage 7.83 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For September 47
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For September trace
For the year 25.42 inches (−3.39)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:14 a.m.
Sunset 8:02 p.m.
Moonrise 7:35 p.m.
Moonset 6:00 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2