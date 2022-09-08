Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 86

Normal 79

Record: 1939 99

Low temperature 59

Low one year ago 56

Normal 57

Record: 1962 41

Maumee stage 7.83 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For September 47

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For September trace

For the year 25.42 inches (−3.39)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 3 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:14 a.m.

Sunset 8:02 p.m.

Moonrise 7:35 p.m.

Moonset 6:00 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2