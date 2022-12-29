Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 43

High one year ago 39

Normal 34

Record: 1984 65

Low temperature 27

Low one year ago 32

Normal 21

Record: 1924 −17

Maumee stage 1.61 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 30

For December 1006

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For December 0.96 inch (−1.26)

For the year 31.98 inches (−7.25)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For December 2.8 inches (−3.9)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−1.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:21 p.m.

Moonrise 12:32 p.m.

Moonset 12:55 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21