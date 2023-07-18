Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 76
Normal 84
Record: 2012 100
Low temperature 64
Low one year ago 70
Normal 64
Record: 2014 48
Maumee stage 1.94 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For July 157
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For July 2.75 inches (0.45)
For the year 21.93 inches (−0.58)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 62% at 4 p.m
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 9:09 p.m.
Moonrise 6:50 a.m.
Moonset 10:15 p.m.
First Quarter
July 25
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16