Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 76

Normal 84

Record: 2012 100

Low temperature 64

Low one year ago 70

Normal 64

Record: 2014 48

Maumee stage 1.94 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 7

For July 157

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For July 2.75 inches (0.45)

For the year 21.93 inches (−0.58)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 62% at 4 p.m

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 9:09 p.m.

Moonrise 6:50 a.m.

Moonset 10:15 p.m.

First Quarter

July 25

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16