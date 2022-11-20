Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 31
High one year ago 42
Normal 48
Record: 1930 75
Low temperature 16
Low one year ago 31
Normal 32
Record: 1914 11
Maumee stage 1.61 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 41
For November 379
Rainfall
For Saturday trace
For November 0.38 inch. (−1.48)
For the year 29.50 inches (−6.41)
Snowfall
For Saturday trace
For November 3.5 inches (2.7)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (3.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:30 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonset 3:33 p.m.
Moonrise 4:47 a.m. Monday
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16