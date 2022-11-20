Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 31

High one year ago 42

Normal 48

Record: 1930 75

Low temperature 16

Low one year ago 31

Normal 32

Record: 1914 11

Maumee stage 1.61 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 41

For November 379

Rainfall

For Saturday trace

For November 0.38 inch. (−1.48)

For the year 29.50 inches (−6.41)

Snowfall

For Saturday trace

For November 3.5 inches (2.7)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (3.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:30 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonset 3:33 p.m.

Moonrise 4:47 a.m. Monday

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16