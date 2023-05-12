Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 88
Normal 71
Record: 1993, 2022 88
Low temperature 49
Low one year ago 66
Normal 49
Record: 1907 29
Maumee stage 3.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday none
For May 107
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For May 2.17 inches (0.73)
For the year 15.90 inches (3.31)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 27% at 3 p.m.
Average 53%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:26 a.m.
Sunset 8:49 p.m.
Moonset 12:59 p.m.
Moonrise 3:34 a.m.
Last Quarter
Today
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3