Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 63
High one year ago 61
Normal 54
Record: 1986 82
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 34
Normal 34
Record: 1923 9
Maumee stage 5.45 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 10
For March 799
Rainfall
For Friday 0.16 inch
For March 4.23 inches (1.42)
For the year 11.14 inches (3.73)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March 4.1 inches (−0.5)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:25 a.m.
Sunset 8:06 p.m.
Moonrise 3:38 p.m.
Moonset 6:09 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27