Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 63

High one year ago 61

Normal 54

Record: 1986 82

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 34

Normal 34

Record: 1923 9

Maumee stage 5.45 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 10

For March 799

Rainfall

For Friday 0.16 inch

For March 4.23 inches (1.42)

For the year 11.14 inches (3.73)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For March 4.1 inches (−0.5)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:06 p.m.

Moonrise 3:38 p.m.

Moonset 6:09 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27