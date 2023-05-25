Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 74
Normal 75
Record: 2007 91
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 46
Normal 53
Record: 1925, 1931, 1963 36
Maumee stage 2.80 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 3
For May 21
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For May 4.06 inches (0.62)
For the year 17.79 inches (3.20)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 26% at noon
Average 58%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9:01 p.m.
Moonrise 11:11 a.m.
Moonset 2:13 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18