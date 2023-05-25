Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 74

Normal 75

Record: 2007 91

Low temperature 51

Low one year ago 46

Normal 53

Record: 1925, 1931, 1963 36

Maumee stage 2.80 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 3

For May 21

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 4.06 inches (0.62)

For the year 17.79 inches (3.20)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 26% at noon

Average 58%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9:01 p.m.

Moonrise 11:11 a.m.

Moonset 2:13 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18