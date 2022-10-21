Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 56
High one year ago 73
Normal 62
Record: 1953 85
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 44
Normal 42
Record: 1952 23
Maumee stage 7.79 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 22
For October 280
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For October 0.84 inch (−1.10)
For the year 28.22 inches (−4.82)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For October 0.7 inch (0.7)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 6:51 p.m.
Moonset 5:26 p.m.
Moonrise 4:45 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16