Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 56

High one year ago 73

Normal 62

Record: 1953 85

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 44

Normal 42

Record: 1952 23

Maumee stage 7.79 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 22

For October 280

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For October 0.84 inch (−1.10)

For the year 28.22 inches (−4.82)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For October 0.7 inch (0.7)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:59 a.m.

Sunset 6:51 p.m.

Moonset 5:26 p.m.

Moonrise 4:45 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16