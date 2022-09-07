Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 80

Normal 79

Record: 1954 97

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 56

Normal 57

Record: 1924 43

Maumee stage 7.77 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 6

For September 43

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For September trace

For the year 25.42 inches (−3.28)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 58% at 3 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:13 a.m.

Sunset 8:03 p.m.

Moonrise 6:59 a.m.

Moonset 4:42 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2