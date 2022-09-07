Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 80
Normal 79
Record: 1954 97
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 56
Normal 57
Record: 1924 43
Maumee stage 7.77 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 6
For September 43
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For September trace
For the year 25.42 inches (−3.28)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 58% at 3 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 8:03 p.m.
Moonrise 6:59 a.m.
Moonset 4:42 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2