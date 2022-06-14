Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 86

Normal 81

Record: 1956 96

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 63

Normal 60

Record: 1903 43

Maumee stage 8.95 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 14

For June 59

Rainfall

For Monday 0.68 inch

For June 1.68 inches (−0.37)

For the year 14.24 inches (−3.54)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:14 p.m.

Moonrise 10:03 p.m.

Moonset 6:55 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

June 14

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6