Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 86
Normal 81
Record: 1956 96
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 63
Normal 60
Record: 1903 43
Maumee stage 8.95 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 14
For June 59
Rainfall
For Monday 0.68 inch
For June 1.68 inches (−0.37)
For the year 14.24 inches (−3.54)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 3 p.m.
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:14 p.m.
Moonrise 10:03 p.m.
Moonset 6:55 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
June 14
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6